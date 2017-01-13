Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

James Corden has branded Pierce Brosnan the rudest celebrity he's ever met.

The 38-year-old British funnyman has described the 63-year-old actor as a "rude man" after the Die Another Day actor - who was the fifth star to play the iconic role of James Bond in the 007 franchise - pushed him at a U2 concert and then failed to even acknowledge him.

READ MORE:

• The cutest couples this summer

• Breakfast re-jig paves way for ultimate bromance

In a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Khloe Kardashian on his own chat show The Late Late Show With James Corden, in which the pair had to eat an array of unusual treats if they failed to answer a question, the programme's host was asked to name a famous person who was impolite to him or to forfeit and drink bird saliva.

Speaking on the programme, James said: "There was someone. But I don't know if we're going to try and book him on the show. I don't know if I can drink it."

However, the Kardashian urged James to "screw him" and not invite the mystery person onto his show if he was disrespectful, but to name and shame instead.

She said: "Why would you want to book him if he's rude. Screw him, and tell us the name."

To which James blurted out: "Piers Brosnan. I don't think he's a rude man, he just happened to be [to me]. I went to see U2 and I was there with my friend Louis and his wife, and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends and they left halfway through the gig to go off, and we left the space [for them]. And then they had been gone quite a long time and Bono was like right there on this sort of big runway in the middle of the show.

Continued below.

Related Content Ed Sheeran will appear in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke this year...some time James Corden mourns 'Carpool Karaoke' pioneer George Michael Video Watch: James Corden says Pierce Brosnan is the rudest celebrity he ever met

"So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I've never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way. And I looked at him, and he didn't even glance at me and he just moved back into his area. Maybe he's just a bit f***ing rude."

However, when James was asked to reveal the guest with the worst vocals on Carpool Karaoke, he opted out and decided to munch on chicken feet instead.

He said, "I just think it's so unfair to answer this. I mean I could tell you who it is," before nibbling into the clawed talons.