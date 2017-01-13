Benefit to fight pulmonary fibrosis draws Stephanie J. Block

NEW YORK (AP) " Stephanie J. Block, Mandy Gonzalez, Mario Cantone, Robert Creighton and Randy Graff will lend their voices to the fight against the lung-scarring disease pulmonary fibrosis.

The seventh annual concert Broadway Belts for PFF! will be held Feb. 27 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. Actress and comedian Julie Halston, who started the benefit, will serve as host.

Tickets are $300 for premium seating and $100 for general seating.

The benefit was born from a tribute to Michael Kuchwara, The Associated Press' longtime theater critic who died in 2010 from complications due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. To date, Broadway Belts for PFF! has raised $500,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

___

Online:



http://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/broadway-belts-for-pff