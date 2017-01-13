Legend, Grande to record 'Beauty and the Beast' theme

NEW YORK (AP) " John Legend and Ariana Grande will record the theme to Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" remake.

The pair will sing the duet first sung by Angela Lansbury in the 1991 animated film and then recorded for the movie's soundtrack by Celine Dion and Peabo Byson for the 1991 animated film. The song, penned by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, won an Oscar and a Grammy.

"Beauty and the Beast," starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, will be released March 17.