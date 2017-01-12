Hilarious Channel 7 vox pop goes viral

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Nerves. They can get the better of the best of us.

A hilarious exchange between a 7 News reporter and a Melbourne jogger has gone viral over a not-so-bright gaffe that was caught on camera.

The jogger, Erica O'Donnell, was running around The Tan track bordering Melbourne's Botanical Gardens when she was stopped for a quick vox pop by reporter Michael Scanlan.

Scanlan was doing a story on how exercising twice a week had almost identical health benefits as exercising every day.

During the interview, Scanlan asked the woman for her first and last name.

"Erica O'Donnell," she replied.

"And can you spell - first and last?" asked Scanlan.

"F-I-R-S-T, L-A-S-T," replied O'Donnell.

There's a brief second in which the jogger looks completely and totally sure that she's just nailed a TV interview.

Continued below.

Related Content Blue Eyes and Omar the Old: 'granddad gangsters' in Kardashian inquiry Soap opera Neighbours earns fan's ire after misspelling actor's names in opening credits Video Is this the funniest vox pop fail ever?

Then Scanlan begins to laugh.

"I meant your first and last name!" he says.

And then BOOM! The moment of realisation sets in:

"You know, in a decade no one has ever done that," Scanlan said.

The pair had a good laugh about it, and O'Donnell still went on to feature in the story. She was a damn good sport about it!

Scanlan's tweet has reached more than 700 retweets and more than 1500 likes since it was posted.

- news.com.au