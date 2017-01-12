4:40pm Thu 12 January
Hilarious Channel 7 vox pop goes viral

Nerves. They can get the better of the best of us.

A hilarious exchange between a 7 News reporter and a Melbourne jogger has gone viral over a not-so-bright gaffe that was caught on camera.

The jogger, Erica O'Donnell, was running around The Tan track bordering Melbourne's Botanical Gardens when she was stopped for a quick vox pop by reporter Michael Scanlan.

Scanlan was doing a story on how exercising twice a week had almost identical health benefits as exercising every day.

During the interview, Scanlan asked the woman for her first and last name.

"Erica O'Donnell," she replied.

"And can you spell - first and last?" asked Scanlan.

"F-I-R-S-T, L-A-S-T," replied O'Donnell.

There's a brief second in which the jogger looks completely and totally sure that she's just nailed a TV interview.

'That was right, wasn't it?' Photo / Channel 7
'Come on, isn't that what you asked me to do?' Photo / Channel 7
'WHY ARE YOU LOOKING AT ME LIKE THAT?' Photo / Channel 7
Then Scanlan begins to laugh.

"I meant your first and last name!" he says.

And then BOOM! The moment of realisation sets in:

Erica O'Donnell delivered the ultimate gaffe during a TV interview with Channel Seven. Photo / Channel Seven
"You know, in a decade no one has ever done that," Scanlan said.

The pair had a good laugh about it, and O'Donnell still went on to feature in the story. She was a damn good sport about it!

Scanlan's tweet has reached more than 700 retweets and more than 1500 likes since it was posted.

- news.com.au

