British sitcom Mrs Brown's Boys to return as a chat show

Love her or hate her, there is no denying the popularity of Mrs Brown's Boys - and now the star is branching outside of the sitcom set.

The BBC has announced they are developing a new chat show for the comedy character, All Round to Mrs Brown's, which will include celebritiy guests and "outrageous" stunts.

In a statement, Brendan O'Caroll, who portrays Mrs Brown, said: "The entire cast is excited by this. I think Agnes may be worried that she'll need a bigger kettle to make tea for everyone that's coming round!"

O'Carroll created Mrs Brown back in 1992 and did a series of live shows with the character before getting a BBC sitcom in 2011. The show has aired three full seasons a 12 specials.

Critics have united in their hate for the show, with it being labelled 'the worst comedy ever made' in one of the nicer reviews.

However, the show has been immensely popular with fans. In the UK, it has won several fan voted awards for Best Sitcom, including winning a recent poll looking for the best sitcom of the 21st century.

The last episode that aired in July 2016 earned 11 million viewers. It has also been a regular ratings winner in New Zealand.

A 2014 movie based on the sitcom, Mrs Brown's D'Movie, has only seven per cent approval on RottenTomatoes but made NZ$40.8 million on a $6.2 million budget and a sequel was ordered.

In New Zealand, it made more money at the box office than 2013 Best Picture Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

There is no release date yet for the show, though a pilot has already been filmed. It will most likely end up in New Zealand, whether you want it to or not.

