Steve Harvey laughs hysterically during racist tirade about Asian men

Steve Harvey is under fire after airing a segment on his eponymous talk show during which he mocked the looks of Asian men.

The actor and comedian was making fun of self-help books on the program Monday in light of the new year, including one entitled How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.

As soon as he read the title and saw the book cover on the screen behind him, Harvey broke down in a fit of laughter that caused him to double over.

Once he finally managed to collect himself after about five seconds, he looked at the audience and asked: "Excuse me, do you like Asian men?"

That was just a rhetorical question it seems however, as Harvey then said in a clipped accent while twice bowing his head: "No. Thank You."

At that point the camera immediately panned to a woman in the audience who was seen loudly laughing, while the woman next to her had a more uncertain expression on her face.

Harvey's next bit was even more amusing he seemed to believe, as he revealed another possible book title to his audience: How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide to Asian Men.

After he announced that title to the audience he paused for a quick beat before saying:

"That's one page too! You like Asian men? I don't even like Chinese food."

He paused once again at that point for a few seconds, then said: "It don't stay with you no time. I don't eat what I can't pronounce."

That last line was followed by Harvey throwing his hands up in the air and breaking down in laughter.

He then doubled over once again, and turned his back to the audience briefly as he continued to laugh.

Many took to Twitter soon after to voice their how upset they were with Harvey's comments.

yo steve harvey kinda low key trash tho — (@canceledmemes) January 12, 2017

Steve Harvey hates white families — Sara (@smcgee_) January 12, 2017

@IAmSteveHarvey damn your words hurt me. I actually looked up to. — Neobizz (@CoolBisonStudio) January 12, 2017

I used to watch the Steve Harvey show as a kid and died at his stand up comedy, who knew Steve was a hater. #illiterate #racist — Bryan Sa (@Bryan__Sa) January 12, 2017

@ronniecwoo @IAmSteveHarvey I'm disappointed in his statements. It breaks my heart he just insulted Asian men that way. He insulted us all. — Zasha (@zasha1987) January 12, 2017

Meanwhile, that segment and the subsequent outcry, come just two weeks before Harvey is set to host the Miss Universe pageant later this month.

This year, the event will tale place in the Philippines, an island nation located in Southeast Asia that is home to reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

Harvey hosted the event last year, during which he managed to deliver what might have been one of the most memorable pageant moments of all time.

With just two contestants left in the competition, Harvey announced that the winner of the crown was Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez.

As soon as he said those words Gutierrez broke down in tears while she was handed a giant bouquet of flowers and the crown was placed on her head.

She then began to wave to the audience and blow kisses to the crowd, at which point Harvey started to speak.

''Folks, I have to apologize," said Harvey.

"The first runner-up is Colombia. Miss Universe 2015 is Miss Philippines."

That announcement was met with a sea of boos and hisses from the audience, whiel a confused Wurtzbach looked on in shock when she finally realized what was happening on stage.

The crown was then taken off of Gutierrez's head and given to Wurtzbach.

Despite that error, Harvey was still asked back for this year's event though, which will air on January 29 and once again be live.

Harvey will also have to travel down to the Northern District of Texas Federal Court six days before that on January 23 in regards to a lawsuit filed by a former employer who is suing him for going on racist rants when he worked for him, 20 years ago.

Radar Online uncovered court documents in the case, in which Joseph Cooper claims that Harvey once told his fans to 'spit on white people' and 'go assault old white women.'

Cooper also recorded the comments, which Harvey said were taped during his early stand-up days when his humor was 'edgier.'

Harvey also accused Cooper of trying to extort him for US$5million with the recordings, which the former employee claims are 120 hours long.

- Daily Mail