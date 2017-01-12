Nicole Kidman's surprising stance: Americans need to support Trump

By Nick Bond

US-based Australian actor Nicole Kidman has called for Americans to throw their support behind President-elect Donald Trump.

In a red carpet interview at the UK premiere of her latest film Lion, Kidman told TV reporter Victoria Derbyshire that "[Trump is] now elected and we, as a country, need to support whoever is the president."

"That is what the country is based on. And however that happened, it happened, and let's go."

While she grew up in Australia, the 49-year-old actor was born in Hawaii and now resides in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and their two children. She holds dual US / Australian citizenship.

In the same interview, Kidman also spoke about Australia's marriage equality delay, saying she's in favour of any time "people love each other and want that to be acknowledged legally - because that's protection, as well as saying you are committed.

And commitment is a wonderful thing."

Earlier this week, the Moulin Rouge star revealed that she and Urban have been trying for a third child but have been struggling to conceive.

"In everything that has happened in my life, being a mother has been the overriding thing that has changed everything and made it better," she told The Mail on Sunday's Event magazine.

She continued: "I still have the faintest hope that something may happen to me this year.

"Keith and I would love to have more babies. My grandmother gave birth to my mother at 49. I would be beyond happy and just welcome it with open arms."

But she added: "You go through heartbreak again and again and then you start to tell yourself it might never happen. I honestly never believed I would actually give birth to a child, then at 41 I became a mother.

