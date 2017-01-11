Ed Sheeran has revealed his 23kg weight-loss as he returns to music

Ed Sheeran has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album ÷, while talking up the weight loss regime that has helped him lose 23kg.

While Mötley Crüe once put a sub-machine gun on their tour rider, Metallica demand a selection of bacon, and Marilyn Manson put in a request for a bald-headed, toothless hooker, such tour rider madness won't be on the menu for the pop star, who has swapped all and any excess for a regimented diet plan.

Having bulked up to 15 stone during his year away from music, in which he cavorted with princesses and got his face sliced open by a ceremonial sword, Sheeran has embarked on a vigorous exercise regime to get himself back in shape.

"I didn't realise how active I was on tour," he told Signal 1 radio show Total Access (as reported by The Sun). "My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night I was really in shape.

"I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer. Suddenly I didn't fit in anything. I was like, 'All my clothes have shrunk'."

Put on a diet plan by girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, who attended North Carolina's Duke University on a hockey scholarship, Sheeran insists the regime will stick when he goes on tour later this year with his new album. He also explained just how he managed to shift the bulk.

"I did 10 minutes a day without fail - intervals of 30 seconds and 30 seconds sprinting. The key is to not miss a day, so you don't have to do an hour."

As a result, he dropped 3 stone, going from a weight of 15 stone to 11 stone in a year.

This week also saw Sheeran tweet an image of a handwritten note bearing the tracklist of his new album, titled ÷, following suit with previous records + and x.

The interesting singer, aged 25, is on track to make chart history this week, with the first two singles from his upcoming third album entering at No. 1 and No. 2 on the Official Top 40.

Just last week saw the songs, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, spun a record 6 million times in the space of 24 hours on Spotify.

