10:42am Thu 12 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Coen brothers to make their first TV series

NEW YORK (AP) " The Coen brothers will make their first TV show, a miniseries series titled "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."

Joel and Ethan Coen will write and direct the project, set in the Old West, Annapurna Television announced late Tuesday. The production company said it plans to make "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" with "an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach."

Though the Coens' film "Fargo" was adapted into an FX series, the filmmaking brothers had no involvement in that show.

They have previously voiced disinterest in television. In 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival, Ethan said he hadn't watched a TV show "in decades." ''It's not that I don't like TV," he said. "It's alien to me."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 12 Jan 2017 11:31:01 Processing Time: 40ms