Watch the whitewashed Michael Jackson performance

The first footage of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson has emerged - and people aren't quite sure how to feel.



The predominant emotion appears to be horror and dismay, although, if Twitter is anything to go by, some observers are more amused than upset.

The casting of Fiennes as Jackson, for an episode of the new British TV series Urban Myths, attracted controversy when it was first announced almost a year ago.

At the time, however, the Shakespeare in Love star said that he did not believe it was inappropriate for a white man to play the music star, due to the fact that the pigmentation of Jackson's skin had significantly changed by the time of his death.

"[Jackson] definitely had an issue - a pigmentation issue - and that's something I do believe," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

"He was probably closer to my colour than his original colour."

What Fiennes probably wasn't anticipating, however, was a onslaught of comparisons to the likes of kid's TV character Worzel Gummidge and "a historical battle re-enactment fan who also owns a metal detector".

Can I pls unsee Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson — ree (@riannaej) 11 January 2017

Me after I saw Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/YuqgCXT0CI — GEEK HOES (@beatrixforkiddo) 11 January 2017

Okay? But why does Joseph Fiennes as MJ look like the scarecrow you'd find at the edge of a pumpkin patch!? pic.twitter.com/OxFjP5SZQs — Rosalina Watson † (@AboutRosalina) 11 January 2017

Honestly I'm wheezing at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson he looks like a historical battle reenactment fan who also owns a metal detector pic.twitter.com/gFwr4TyKNU — (@QueerDiscOx) 11 January 2017

The new image has also reignited the controversy over the original casting, with many people describing the footage as offensive, and as a worrying example of whitewashing (a Hollywood trend in which white actors are given roles that could have been more appropriately filled by actors of colour).

"I hope it loses every single dime of its budget. Every single dime," said actor Keith Powell, of 30 Rock fame.

I hope it loses every single dime of its budget. Every single dime. #UrbanMyths https://t.co/99qCA2lkzn — Keith Powell (@KeithPowell) 11 January 2017

Joseph Fiennes just sabotaged his own career — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) 11 January 2017

They have Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. Maybe Tom Hanks will play Berry Gordy in the next Motown movie. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) 10 January 2017

The half-hour-long Urban Myths episode also stars Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as Marlon Brando, and tells the story of a road trip undertaken by the three stars shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Its director, Ben Palmer, has defended his decision.

"We were casting Michael Jackson in 2001 and that obviously is a challenge in terms of the physical resemblance," he told the Guardian.

"We were really looking for the performance that could unlock the spirit, and we really think Joe Fiennes has done that. He's given a really sweet, nuanced, characterful performance."

The show is an anthology and will have other episodes including Game of Thrones villain Iwan Rheon moving from Ramsay Snow to Adolf Hitler.

