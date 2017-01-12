Reality TV star Pavel Fesyuk rescued a motorist who was choking

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Ninja warrior, exterminator, father and now hero.

American Ninja Warrior contestant Pavel Fesyuk put some different skills to use when he rescued a motorist who was choking alongside a New York street, the Daily Mail reports.

Fesyuk said he was on the job and driving a Town and Country Pest Solutions vehicle when he spotted a man bent over the trunk of his car Tuesday on a Rochester street.

His cellphone, which was serving as a dash camera in case anything happened at one of their calls caught the entire thing on video.

The footage shows Fesyuk approaching the man, who motions for Fesyuk to pat his back.

It then shows the exterminator patting the man's back, and when that didn't help, he got behind the man and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre.

The actions that Fesyuk were performing were not the proper Heimlich, and told WHEC that he knows 'just enough' from being around kids and from posters - see how to perform the manoeuvre properly here.

Fesyuk says the man then swallowed whatever was blocking his air passage. The video shows both men heading to their vehicles before driving away.

He has been on the reality show American Ninja Warriors for the last two seasons.

- Daily Mail