2:10am Thu 12 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd to headline Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) " U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd are set to headline the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June.

Festival organizers announced the 2017 festival lineup on Wednesday.

U2's set will include its 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree." Other artists set to perform during the four-day event include Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, The xx, Tove Lo, Lorde and Cage the Elephant.

The 16th annual Bonnaroo festival will be held June 8-11 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville.

___

Online:


https://www.bonnaroo.com/lineup/

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 12 Jan 2017 03:01:39 Processing Time: 23ms