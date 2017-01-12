1:25am Thu 12 January
Natalie Portman says co-star Kutcher paid 3 times as much

Natalie Portman says Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for co-starring in 2011's "No Strings Attached."

Portman tells Marie Claire that she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn't as miffed as she should have been. She tells the magazine, "we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

The 35-year-old says she doesn't "think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities." She says women need to "be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem."

Kutcher's representatives didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

