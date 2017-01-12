5:13am Thu 12 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Gardens perfect fit for Pop-up Globe

Picture / Dean Purcell
Picture / Dean Purcell

A wildly popular replica of Shakespeare's famous theatre is being erected at a fitting new location in Auckland.

The skeleton of the Pop-Up Globe is now taking shape on the aptly named Shakespeare Gardens at Ellerslie Racecourse.

Founder and artistic director Dr Miles Gregory (pictured) said it was a fitting location because it hearkened back to the original theatre's location - outside London's city limits, where authorities couldn't regulate entertainment. For its first season last year, which was so popular it was extended twice, the Pop-Up Globe was located off Queen St.

Gregory said there would be some notable differences this time around - including a fully painted ceiling. It was also being built on grass, which meant a solid concrete foundation had to be built.

The new Pop-Up Globe's roof is due to be lifted in place in two weeks' time. Shows begin next month.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 12 Jan 2017 05:59:01 Processing Time: 29ms