Gardens perfect fit for Pop-up Globe

A wildly popular replica of Shakespeare's famous theatre is being erected at a fitting new location in Auckland.

The skeleton of the Pop-Up Globe is now taking shape on the aptly named Shakespeare Gardens at Ellerslie Racecourse.

Founder and artistic director Dr Miles Gregory (pictured) said it was a fitting location because it hearkened back to the original theatre's location - outside London's city limits, where authorities couldn't regulate entertainment. For its first season last year, which was so popular it was extended twice, the Pop-Up Globe was located off Queen St.

Gregory said there would be some notable differences this time around - including a fully painted ceiling. It was also being built on grass, which meant a solid concrete foundation had to be built.

The new Pop-Up Globe's roof is due to be lifted in place in two weeks' time. Shows begin next month.

- NZ Herald