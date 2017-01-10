1:22pm Wed 11 January
Matt McLean will replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter

Matt McLean will join the Breakfast team when it returns to TV later this month. Photo / Supplied
Much-loved weather presenter Sam Wallace is leaving Breakfast, and will be replaced by Matt McLean.

McLean, a former 1 News reporter, returns home this month after spending the last year travelling and living in London.

He'll replace Wallace, who has quit TV to launch a new breakfast radio show with Toni Street. The duo will unite with Sarah Gandy as the hosting trio of The Hits radio station's Auckland breakfast show, set to launch in February.

Toni Street and Sam Wallace's new radio show on The Hits. Photo / Supplied
TVNZ's head of news and current affairs, John Gillespie says: "Matt's obviously well known to our team and to our audience so we're confident he'll hit the ground running. We're looking forward to welcoming him back."

McLean's return marks ten years exactly since he first appeared on the show, and says coming back was a "no-brainer".

"I had to say yes. It's pretty amazing to come full circle and return home to be part of the programme's presenting team," Matt says.

"It really can't be called a job, working on Breakfast. It'll be a genuine joy to turn up to work each morning and help put together a show New Zealanders can be proud of. It's a brilliant team, and I'm so excited to get back and get stuck in. Plus, someone needs to keep Jack in line," he adds.

Breakfast returns to TVNZ 1 on Monday, January 23.

- NZ Herald

