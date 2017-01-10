Contest will pick opening acts for Bon Jovi tour

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) " Who says you can't open for Bon Jovi?

The New Jersey-based platinum-selling rockers are holding a contest to choose bands or singers to open for their upcoming tour.

Artists will upload videos of themselves performing original music, and concert promoters Live Nation will select 10 finalists.

Bon Jovi management will then pick winners from the finalists to perform 20-minute sets.

The band will begin its "This House Is Not For Sale" tour Feb. 8 in Greenville, South Carolina. The last listed tour date is April 11 in Toronto, but additional dates are expected to be announced.

Jon Bon Jovi says his fledgling band was given the opportunity to open for huge headliners, and he wants to "pay it forward" to today's lesser known acts.