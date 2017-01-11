The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 8, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Whistler by John Grisham - 9780385541206 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Distant Shores by Kristin Hannah - 9780345459503 - (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Silver Bay by Jojo Moyes - 9780698156357 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

5. Wishful Drinking by Carrie Fisher - 9781439153802 - (Simon & Schuster)

6. Dirty Pleasures by Meghan March - 9781943796991 - (Meghan March LLC)

7. Below the Belt by Stuart Woods - 9780399574184 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Dirty Together by Meghan March - 9781943796908 - (Meghan March LLC)

9. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins - 9780698185395 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Real Good Man by Meghan March - 9781943796700 - (Meghan March LLC)

