The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 8, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. NBA 2K17, 2K

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. 7 Minute Workout Challenge, Fitness Guide Inc

9. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts

10. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

7. 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip.com

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

2. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

5. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

6. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

7. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

8. Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Scott Cawthon

9. Toca Lab, Toca Boca AB

10. Goat Simulator Waste of Space, Coffee Stain Studios AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

4. Hot Wheels: Race Off, Hutch Games Ltd

5. Rolling Sky, Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited

6. Hill Climb Racing 2, Fingersoft

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. The Weather Channel App for iPad - best local forecast, radar map, and storm tracking, The Weather Channel Interactive

10. Block! Hexa Puzzle, BitMango

