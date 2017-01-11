Moana earns BAFTA nomination as La La Land prepares for more awards glory

Moana's awards hopes are not done yet, as the animated movie has picked up two more prestigious nominations today.

Disney's Pacific princess has received both BAFTA and Producer's Guild Award nominations today, which will see it compete against Finding Dory, Zootopia and Kubo and the Two Strings in both ceremonies.

It is good news for the animated hit, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Temuera Morrison. The movie missed out on both of the Golden Globes it was nominated for on Monday, losing Best Animated Movie to Zootopia and Best Original Song to La La Land, one of the seven awards the musical won.

And it looks as though La La Land is set for even more awards. It has the most nominations at the BAFTA's with 11, including Best Picture, Director and acting awards for stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

READ MORE:

• Donald Trump previously called 'over-rated Hillary flunky' Meryl Streep one of his favourite actresses

• Brad Pitt's producing role on Moonlight brought him to the Globes

Amy Adams is hot on their tail though. Both of her movies, Arrival and Nocturnal Animals, picked up nine nominations each. Moonlight, which won Best Drama at the Globes, only garnered four nominations.

There were few surprises on the nominations list, with many of the categories matching up with the Globes and Screen Actors Guild. Meryl Streep grabbing her 15th BAFTA nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins, hours after Donald Trump slammed her as "over-rated" on Twitter following her powerful Globes speech against the President-elect.

Cannes Palme d'Or winner I, Daniel Blake picked up five nominations, but has so far been shut out of all the American awards. Fantastic Beasts also earned five, continuing the BAFTA success for the Harry Potter film franchise. The eighth films never won an Academy Award but have garnered several BAFTA wins, including an Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema.

Continued below.

Related Content Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn glare daggers through Meryl Streep's Golden Globes anti-Trump speech Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, Hollywood's most secretive power couple Politics goes back a long way in Hollywood

Snubs for Denzel Washington and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins has led to some to slam the list as being 'BAFTAsSoWhite', after years of white-washing controversy at the Oscars. Washington, who has two Oscars, has never been nominated for a BAFTA. Isabelle Huppert, who picked up a Globe for controversial black comedy Elle, missed out on a nomination for Best Actress.

The awards were read out by Sophie Turner and Dominic Cooper. The ceremony will take place on February 13, with Stephen Fry as host.

Best film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best British film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Viola Davis (Fences)

Best original music

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best animated film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

- NZ Herald