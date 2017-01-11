Charlotte Church hits out at 'tyrant' Donald Trump for reportedly asking her to sing at inauguration

By Helena Horton

Charlotte Church has publicly hit out on Twitter at Donald Trump, after his people allegedly asked her to sing at his inauguration.

She is the latest in a string of celebrities to openly criticise the president-elect.

Church tweeted Trump, writing: "Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye".

However, some seem skeptical that she was asked.

Television presenter Piers Morgan wrote: "Oh pur-lease, he's never heard of you, you ridiculous creature".

On the other hand, there have been rumours that the Trump team is struggling to get stars to perform at the inauguration.

Donald Trump is struggling to find big name stars to appear at festivities surrounding his inauguration, according to Hollywood insiders.

Mr Trump's team is aiming to raise US$75 million to spend on lavish events, including a concert on the National Mall, to celebrate his taking office and wants to attract internationally famous performers.

But one agent asked to help with recruiting stars said he couldn't find anyone "not even for a billion dollars" following the divisive campaign fought by Mr Trump.

Top performers usually waive their six-figure fees for appearing at presidential inaugurations.

Mr Trump's team denied it was offering to pay performance fees. A spokesman said: "No one with any official position or official relationship with the presidential inaugural committee is engaging in the conduct described.

"We are focused on organising an exciting and uniting celebration of freedom and democracy."

Grammy-winning musician John Legend told the BBC he is "not surprised at all" that few stars are willing to perform at the inauguration.

"Creative people tend to reject bigotry and hate," he said. "We tend to be more liberal-minded. When we see somebody that's preaching division and hate and bigotry, it's unlikely he'll get a lot of creative people that want to be associated with him."

However, speculation has been mounting that Kanye West could be in line to perform, after the star was seen entering Trump Tower.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegraph

- Daily Telegraph UK