Death certificates show Reynolds died of stroke, Fisher cardiac arrest

Debbie Reynolds died of a stroke and her daughter Carrie Fisher died of cardiac arrest, according to their death certificates.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued Reynolds' death certificate in the name of Mary Frances Reynolds. It was obtained today by AP.

Under "cause of death" it says "intracerebral hemorrhage," a type of stroke caused by bleeding in the brain rather than the more common type caused by a clot.

The certificate lists high blood pressure as an underlying cause.

Reynolds died at 84 on December 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, the certificate says.

The death certificate lists Reynolds' son Todd Fisher as the notifying party, and says Reynolds had been in the entertainment business for 68 years.

Reynolds suffered a medical emergency while making memorial plans for Fisher, who died a day earlier.

Fisher's death certificate, obtained yesterday, lists the cause of death as "cardiac arrest/deferred".

The "deferred" designation indicates that more investigation is needed by the coroner, usually in the form of toxicology tests that can take several weeks to complete.

The certificate says Fisher had been in the entertainment business for 46 years.

Fisher had a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23. She died at 60 on December 27 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre, the certificate says.

Fisher, best known for her role in the Star Wars saga, and Reynolds, who starred in Singin' in the Rain, were mourned in a joint memorial at their neighbouring homes last week and had a joint funeral at a Hollywood Hills cemetery.

Relatives have said they are planning a public memorial.

