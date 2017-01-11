Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson decline Trump invite

NEW YORK (AP) " British singers Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson have declined to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Church wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that Trump's "staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye."
A spokeswoman for the transition did not to respond to a request for comment.
Ferguson, a runner-up on "The X Factor" in the U.K., wrote on her website Tuesday that she would have only performed at the Jan. 20 inauguration if she were allowed to sing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," a song that protested racism and the lynching of African Americans.
She wrote: "I wanted to try and help educate the people watching of where division and separation can lead to if not corrected."
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings