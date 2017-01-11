Chef brings attention to cuisine of Melania Trump's homeland

NEW YORK (AP) " The tiny European nation of Slovenia is getting an outsize share of attention lately. Not only has Melania Trump given her native country a boost of recognition, but Slovenia's undergoing a tourism boom.

Nearly 3 million foreign tourists visit a year now " in a country of 2 million.

On a recent evening in New York, tourism officials touted the attractions of this ex-communist land that broke off from Yugoslavia in 1991. Among the draws was the food of chef Ana Ros (pronounced ROSH), who starred in an episode of the Netflix series "Chef's Table." Her restaurant in a remote village inn is considered by some to be Slovenia's best, wowing foodies with dishes like fried white asparagus on celery cream, and pork with lobster, ginger and pickled garlic.