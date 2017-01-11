Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn glare daggers through Meryl Streep's Golden Globes anti-Trump speech

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Meryl Streep's speech condemning President-elect Donald Trump for perceived bullying tactics and intolerance didn't go over well with Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn at the Golden Globes.

Gibson, known to be a conservative, and Vaughn, who is a libertarian, glared stonily throughout Streep's speech - with Vaughn demonstrating the ability to not blink for an uncomfortably long period of time.

Other conservative stars unlikely to be impressed with Streep's speech include Clint Eastwood and Sylvester Stalone.

Gibson looked confused, frowning and touching his chin, as Streep took Trump to task for mocking a disabled reporter, bullying, and inciting disrespect and violence.

Twitter users noticed that the pair's stony faces stood in stark contrast to the enraptured audience surrounding them.

Posting a video of the duo, Andrew Autio wrote on Twitter: "The reactions of the night award goes to Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn."

While La Dene Mayville posted: "Vince's hardened stare, his eyes, are worth a 1K words! Priceless!"

"The anger on Vince Vaughn's face is the funniest thing he's done in ages," joked a man named Austin.

And the #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Performance at an Award Show goes to...Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson. pic.twitter.com/K8t1xVbMNO — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 9, 2017

Streep fought to control her emotions as she received a standing ovation during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille Award, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Streep repeatedly criticised Trump and his remarks targeting various groups, including foreigners and journalists, while accepting the award for career achievement.

In her speech, Streep made mention of the disabled reporter Trump mocked at a rally last year, saying, "It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it out of my head."

Trump took to Twitter to refute accusations that he had mocked the man.

"For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him "grovelling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Trump's senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, joined Trump in criticising Streep, saying the actor' speech left her "concerned."

