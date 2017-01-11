6:38am Wed 11 January
Latest: Debbie Reynolds' death certificate confirms stroke

LOS ANGELES (AP) " The Latest on the deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (all times local):

9 a.m.

Debbie Reynolds' death certificate confirms that the actress died of a stroke.

The Los Angeles County death certificate was obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Under cause of death it says "intracerebral hemorrhage," a type of stroke caused by bleeding in the brain. The certificate lists high blood pressure as an underlying cause.

Reynolds died at age 84 on Dec. 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the certificate says.

It lists Reynolds' son Todd Fisher as the notifying party, and gives Reynolds' occupation as "actress."

Her daughter, Carrie Fisher, had died a day earlier. Fisher's death certificate lists the cause as "cardiac arrest."

Fisher, star of the "Star Wars" saga, and Reynolds, the "Singin' in the Rain" actress, had a joint funeral last week.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Fisher died from cardiac arrest. It was not stated whether the cardiac arrest was due to a heart attack.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

