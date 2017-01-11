6:44am Wed 11 January
Pioneering organic chef Nora Pouillon to get lifetime award

The James Beard Foundation has named Nora Pouillon as the recipient of its Lifetime Achievement award, honoring the pioneering chef and author who has championed certified organic, environmentally conscious cuisine.

Pouillon is the Washington, D.C.-based author of "Cooking with Nora." Her memoir, "My Organic Life: How a Pioneering Chef Helped Shape the Way We Eat Today," was published in 2015.

Susan Ungaro, president of the foundation, said Pouillon, "truly impacted the way people and the industry think about the food we eat." Other award recipients include Wolfgang Puck and Alice Waters.

The foundation also named Denise Cerreta, founder of One World Everybody Eats, winner of its Humanitarian of the Year award. This year's ceremony will be May 1 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

http://www.jamesbeard.org

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

