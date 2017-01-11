London's Royal Albert Hall offers rare sale of private box

LONDON (AP) " Britain's historic Royal Albert Hall is offering a rare chance for a deep-pocketed arts lover to sit near Queen Elizabeth for music performances, films and fundraisers.

A 12-seat private box on the upper tier is open for "offers above 2.5 million pounds ($3 million)," Nicholas Shaw, sales manager for Harrods Estates, said on Tuesday.

The debenture on the box lasts 849 years, and "can be handed down for generations," he says. He expects the buyer to be British.

The hall opened in London in 1871. Of its 5,272 seats, around 1,300 are privately owned. The box for sale is five boxes away from the Queen's, Shaw says.

This year's British Academy film awards will be held at the hall. Performances are regularly attended by members of the royal family.