List of nominees for 2017 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) " Nominations in the main categories for the British Academy Film Awards, announced Tuesday:

Best film: "La La Land"; "Arrival"; "I, Daniel Blake"; "Moonlight"; "Manchester by the Sea"

Outstanding British film: "American Honey"; "Denial"; "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"; "I, Daniel Blake"; "Notes on Blindness"

Leading actress: Amy Adams, "Arrival"; Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Leading actor: Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nocturnal Animals"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"; Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Supporting actress: Hayley Squires, "I, Daniel Blake"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Viola Davis, "Fences"

Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Director: Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"; Ken Loach, "I, Daniel Blake"; Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"; Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"; Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Film not in the English language: "Dheepan"; "Julieta"; "Mustang"; "Son of Saul"; "Toni Erdmann"

Documentary: "13th"; "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week"; "The Eagle Huntress"; "Notes on Blindness"; "Weiner"

Animated film: "Finding Dory"; "Kubo and the Two Strings"; "Moana"; "Zootropolis"

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Mike Carley and Camille Gatin, "The Girl With All the Gifts"; George Amponsah and Dionne Walker, "The Hard Stop"; Peter Middleton, James Spinney and Jo-Jo Ellison, "Notes on Blindness"; John Donnelly and Ben A. Williams, "The Pass"; Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh, "Under the Shadow"

Original screenplay: "Hell or High Water"; "I, Daniel Blake"; "La La Land"; "Manchester by the Sea": "Moonlight"

Adapted screenplay: "Arrival"; "Hacksaw Ridge"; "Hidden Figures"; "Lion"; "Nocturnal Animals"

Editing: "Arrival"; "Hacksaw Ridge"; "La La Land"; "Manchester by the Sea"; "Nocturnal Animals"

Production design: "Doctor Strange"; "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"; "Hail, Caesar!"; "La La Land"; "Nocturnal Animals"

Costume design: "Allied"; "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"; "Florence Foster Jenkins"; "Jackie"; "La La Land."

Makeup and Hair: "Doctor Strange"; "Florence Foster Jenkins"; "Hacksaw Ridge"; "Nocturnal Animals"; "Rogue One"

Sound: "Arrival"; "Deepwater Horizon": "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"; "Hacksaw Ridge"; "La La Land"

Special visual effects: "Arrival"; "Doctor Strange"; "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"; "The Jungle Book"; "Rogue One"

Rising Star: Anna Taylor-Joy; Laia Costa; Lucas Hedges; Ruth Negga; Tom Holland