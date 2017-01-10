Murakami's new book to be released Feb. 24 in Japan

TOKYO (AP) " Haruki Murakami's new book has a title, though its content remains a mystery.

"Kishidancho Goroshi," or "Murder of the Knight Commander," will hit Japanese bookstores on Feb. 24. Overseas availability isn't yet known.

Shinchosha Publishing Co. said Tuesday the book will have two parts, subtitled "Emerging Ideas" and "Moving Metaphor."

The titles suggest a contrast from the past works by the acclaimed best-selling writer. The publisher would only say more hints would come later.

His most recent novel "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage" was released in Japan in 2013.