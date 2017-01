By Rob Turnbull

It was 1979 and I was 8 years old. I grew up across the road from Cornwall Park and one day when I was skateboarding at the playground, a big black American-style limousine pulled into the parking area.

Out of the back got Muhammed Ali. A few of us kids went up to say hi to him. He gave me the obligitory few fake jabs and told me I'd be a boxer one day.

He had great energy and was happy to be out in the fresh air. I've never forgotten that day.

- Rob Turnbull

- NZ Herald