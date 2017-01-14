The making of a Classic - Classic Comedy Club turning 20

By Matt Nippert, Mike Scott

The Classic Comedy Bar on upper Queen Street this year celebrates its 20th anniversary.

From its shady beginnings, including conversion from a pornography cinema, the venue has grown into an important developer of broadcast talent and is credited with giving television's 7 Days the comedians and writers needed to make the show a hit.

Videographer Mike Scott goes behind the scenes of a typical night, and talks to well-known Classic alumni -- including Dai Henwood, Brendan Lovegrove and Michele A'Court -- about life and death at the Auckland landmark.

In today's Canvas, writer Matt Nippert takes a look at the seedy history of the venue and sees first-hand its role as a sausage factory for jokes and performers.

- NZ Herald