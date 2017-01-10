Singer Sam Smith spotted at Okere Falls

Singing superstar Sam Smith has been spotted in Rotorua - enjoying a quiet lunch at Okere Falls Store, according to staff.

The Grammy-winning British artist was at the popular spot yesterday, staff say.

His visit comes just a couple of weeks after actress Emmy Rossum posted photos to her Instagram account of Rotorua.

Okere Falls Store owner Sarah Uhl said she wasn't working at the time, but had heard about the visit from some of the staff working.

She said there were some excited staff, and some customers also approached Smith.

The staff member who served Smith, who didn't want to be named, described him as "super nice and super genuine".

"It took me a second to work out who he was. I was staring at him.."

She asked him if he was Smith, and he said yes.

"He was just hanging with some friends, just on holiday."

She said he was "flying under the radar" but once she recognised him other people clicked to who he was.

"He was super sweet."

The Stay with Me singer was spotted in Sydney just a few days earlier.

Destination Rotorua communications manager Ash Palmer said Rotorua was an iconic visitor destination and was seen as a must-do for many international visitors, "including the rich and famous".

"While we have celebrities stopping in to Rotorua on a regular basis, for a superstar like Sam Smith to visit truly shows the allure that Rotorua holds for discerning international travellers.

"We hope that Sam, Emmy and all the other visitors coming through this summer go home with fond memories and tell their friends all about New Zealand's coolest little hot spot."