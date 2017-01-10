Man arrested in the case of the 'HOLLYWeeD' sign

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Los Angeles police have made a "HOLLYWeeD" bust.

The LAPD said in a statement that 30-year-old Zachary Cole Fernandez was arrested Monday, just over a week after a prankster used white tarps to make the "HOLLYWOOD" sign to read "HOLLYWeeD."

Police say Fernandez turned himself in with his attorney and was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing.

The prankster was dressed in black and was recorded by security cameras in the area changing the sign early New Year's Day.

Fernandez, an artist, had already claimed credit for the stunt in a Vice magazine interview, but police had not previously confirmed his involvement.

He'll be released on his own recognizance and must return to court Feb. 15. Contact information to request comment could not be found for Fernandez or his attorney.