Channing Tatum shares naked snap of wife after she dished on their 'primal' sex life

Channing Tatum has shared a snap of his naked wife between the sheets.

The actor posted a black and white shot of Jenna Dewan on Sunday along with the caption: "Nap time = The Best Time".

Nap time = The Best Time A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Later that day, Jenna managed to rouse herself in time to attend a Golden Globes after-party held by Warner Brothers, Daily Mail reports.

She looked bright-eyed as she walked the red carpet in a stylish black dress. Her husband sat the night out.

Of course, the couple have made no secret of the fact they enjoy a "very happy and healthy" sex life.

Jenna recently said she and her hunky husband - who have three-year-old daughter Everly together - share a "primal, earthy, sexual energy" and she has nothing to complain about in the bedroom department.

She told America's Cosmopolitan magazine: "I've always been a very sexual person. We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life].

"Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It's primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He's very in tune with that."

The couple met on the set of 2006 movie Step Up but their relationship didn't turn romantic until the 36-year-old actor knocked on Jenna's door after a drunken night of partying.

She recalled: "It was two nights of being weird. We hadn't even kissed. And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers.

"His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door. He was like, 'I couldn't stop thinking about you. Let's do this. I just want to be with you.' From that point forward, we were together."

Magic Mike star Channing previously spoke about his varied sex life with Jenna.

He joked: "I just lay there. I just lay down; sometimes I nap. Yeah, she's really athletic. We get down!

"We truly have all different kinds of sex. Sometimes it's like, 'Look, you gotta get this done. I gotta go to work.'And that's a real thing. To me, that's us being completely open...Then you have full-on, just completely totally connected otherworldly connections."

