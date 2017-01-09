Andrew Garfield suggests he was high at the Golden Globes while recounting his Disneyland 'trip'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Being a nominee at one of the biggest awards shows on the planet must be a stressful time - so did Andrew Garfield find a way of helping him relax before the ceremony?

Speaking to Variety, the Hacksaw Ridge actor suggested he was high as he walked the red carpet.

"Right now, I'm incredibly high right now," he said with a laugh.

The video ended before he clarified if he was joking or not.

The question came after Garfield revealed his best birthday memory was when he ate hash brownies with then-girlfriend Emma Stone and a group of friend on a trip to Disneyland.

"They came out to LA to surprise me, we went to Disneyland and we ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven," Garfield told W Magazine last month.

"How 'bout Space Mountain three times in a row? I freaked out on It's a Small World. I was like, 'It is a f**king small world.'"

• Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield shared a kiss to celebrate Ryan Gosling's win

• Tom Hiddleston criticised for 'white saviour' Golden Globes speech

The revelation caused a bit of a stir, as the activity was illegal at the time. However, it would not have been illegal for him to be high at the Globes. A law change in November 2016 made it legal for anyone over the age of 21 to use small amounts of marijuana.

When asked about it by Variety, Garfield was blasé about the fuss it caused.

"I think everyone's done that or they want to do it. I'm one of the many people that did it and had the greatest time ever."

Though he did highlight one downside, suggesting that anytime he goes to Disneyland now, "people might wonder".

A bit of 'Mary Jane' might explain one of the former Spider Man's actions during the ceremony. When Ryan Gosling accepted his award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, the cameras caught Garfield kissing Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who had just lost the award.

The video caused Emma Stone to crack up when she was shown it after the ceremony.

#EmmaStone couldn't believe #AndrewGarfield & #RyanReynolds locked lips during #RyanGosling's acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes A video posted by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

- NZ Herald