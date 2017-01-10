9:55am Tue 10 January
Committee to Protect Journalists boosted by Streep's appeal

NEW YORK (AP) " A plug from Meryl Streep on Sunday's Golden Globes telecast sparked a surge in contributions to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

By mid-afternoon Monday, the CPJ had received about 700 online donations totaling $60,000, communications associate Mehdi Rahmati said.

Ordinarily, only a handful of donations would have been received overnight, he said. "And people are still reaching out."

Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Streep cited President-elect Donald Trump's tumultuous relationship with the media. Then, she urged viewers to support a free press as journalists face dangerous assignments abroad. Last year was the worst on record for journalist imprisonment around the world, according to the CPJ, a non-profit committed to protecting press freedom.

Streep's appeal to the telecast's 20 million viewers was a happy surprise for the CPJ, Rahmati said.

