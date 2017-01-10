Tom Hiddleston criticised for 'white saviour' Golden Globes speech

By Alice Vincent

Tom Hiddleston was one of the British stars who dominated the winners list from Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, but his speech sparked criticism and mockery after he told a story about his humanitarian work in Sudan.

Hiddleston won Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Motion Picture for his performance as Hotel night porter Jonathan Pine in BBC One's The Night Manager. His co-star, Hugh Laurie, picked up Best Supporting Actor for playing Richard Roper in the same John Le Carré adaptation.

At first, Hiddleston's speech followed the standard pattern for awards ceremony acceptances: he thanked his co-stars, Le Carré and his agents.

However, Hiddleston then began to tell a story, in which he explained that, while doing humanitarian work in South Sudan with the United Nations Children's Fund (with whom he has been volunteering since 2013), he encountered a group medics from Médecins Sans Frontières‎ who "wanted to say hello" to Hiddleston because: "during the shelling the previous month they had binge-watched The Night Manager".

Hiddleston continued: "The idea that I could, or that we could provide, some relief and entertainment for people who work for Unicef and Médecins Sans Frontières and The World Food Programme who are fixing the world in the places where it was broken made me immensely proud".

The speech, which included a reference to South Sudan as "the world's youngest country" - South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but has been populated since the 10th century - has been criticised on social media, with people accusing Hiddleston of making himself the centre of a far greater humanitarian crisis and portraying himself as a "white saviour".

This is Tom Hiddleston's "did I ever tell you about the time I went backpacking in Europe?" story to get laid #GoldenGlobes — Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) January 9, 2017

"A quick story: I was in South Sudan and everyone said the ONLY thing they care about is my performance in Netflix's The Crown" — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) January 9, 2017

I see T-Hiddle's white saviour complex is still alive and well. — bellezzamortale (@bellezzavitale) January 9, 2017

In one night I witnessed Tom's white saviour speech and found out Ryan and Blake got married on a plantation. White faves are exhausting — ️ (@Frostbite___) January 9, 2017

Excellent job Tom Hiddleston, in your role as The White Saviour. — Kate (@kate_unltd) January 9, 2017

Others have pointed out the reactions of Hiddleston's fellow ceremony attendees:

i can't get over christian slater's face during tom hiddleston's white savior speech i'm in tears pic.twitter.com/itHRdRnmvD — chei (@cosmicblackgirl) January 9, 2017

Oh. Even the other white male actors are cringing at the Saviour Complex speech Hiddleston just gave. #GoldenGlobes — Aylan Couchie (@AylanX) January 9, 2017

The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) January 9, 2017

#GoldenGlobes director cutting to the #StrangerThings kids during Tom Hiddleston's speech about Sudan was A CHOICE pic.twitter.com/LWPOmXkbbM — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

While few could ignore an opportunity to make a joke about Hiddleston's former relationship with Taylor Swift, last summer:

Taylor Swift is frantically Googling "where is Médecins Sans Frontières" right now — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) January 9, 2017

This Tom Hiddleston speech is the final leg of the Taylor Swift Relationship Redemption Tour — Doree Shafrir (@doree) January 9, 2017

Congratulations Calvin Harris for your Night Manager win! (DOESN'T FEEL SO GOOD HUH #HIDDENFENCES) — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) January 9, 2017

