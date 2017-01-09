11:00pm Mon 9 January
Paris police: 16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist

PARIS (AP) " Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.

The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

