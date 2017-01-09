16 arrests over Kim Kardashian Paris robbery

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year, police sources said.

The 36-year-old was robbed at gunpoint of some 9 million euros worth of jewellery by masked men who tied her up in her Paris apartment early on October 3.

The Paris prosecutor could not be immediately reached for comment.

The news of the arrests comes after a tearful Kim Kardashian West broke her silence on her Paris robbery in a new teaser for the family's reality show, telling two of her sisters her thoughts at the time: "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out." She was also seen on the short clip released Friday by E! ahead of the upcoming March season sobbing on the phone over husband Kanye West's hospitalisation in November.

Don't scare me, please. What's going on," Kardashian West said. "I think he really needs me, and I have to go home."

Kardashian West was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint in October inside a Paris hotel room by masked men who stole jewellery and escaped.

She recalls the incident in the clip to sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, adding: "It makes me so upset to think about it."

Her rapper husband was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, later cancelling his Saint Pablo tour. It was unclear where Kardashian West was at the time she learned the news.

The show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians ," returns in March but no specific date has been announced.

- With AAP

- news.com.au