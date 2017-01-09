5:10pm Mon 9 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Moonlight' wins the Golden Globe for best movie, drama

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) " 'Moonlight' wins the Golden Globe for best movie, drama.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 09 Jan 2017 18:45:50 Processing Time: 17ms