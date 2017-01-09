Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield shared a kiss to celebrate Ryan Gosling's win

When Ryan Gosling was announced a winner at the Golden Globes, two of his peers celebrated with a kiss - Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield.

The Deadpool and Hacksaw Ridge stars inexplicably leaned over and locked lips when Gosling was announced the best actor in a comedy or musical, and it was not missed by fans on social media.

Paused it to see if that was really @VancityReynolds & Andrew Garfield making out when Ryan Gosling won. Yep. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/W5sM9f9yjZ — justJENN (@justjenn) January 9, 2017

Did anyone else catch @VancityReynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss during @RyanGosling's win?? Some kind of bet maybe? #GoldenGlobes — Megan Harris (@MeganHarris96) January 9, 2017

Ryan Gosling, on the other hand, was much more serious in accepting the award for his work in La La Land, giving an emotional speech in which he dedicated his win to girlfriend Eva Mendes and her brother who recently passed away of cancer.

"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said.

"If she hadn't taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."

He also went on to thank his daughters before dedicating the win to Mendes' brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, while struggling to keep from choking up.

- NZ Herald