Moana misses out on Golden Globes

Moana's hopes of awards glory has taken a step back today, after the film failed to pick up any awards at the Golden Globes today.

Moana was up for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for How Far I'll Go. It was beaten by Zootopia and the song City of Stars from La La Land respectively.

One of the directors of Zootopia used theiir time at the podium to take a subtle dig at Donald Trump, highlighting how the film promotes diversity and acceptance even in these troubled times.

While Moana may not end the awards season with many trophies under its belt, the filmmakers can take comfort in the overwhelming praise it has gotten from fans and critics alike.

The Disney animation has 95 per cent approval on RottenTomatoes, with 91 per cent approval from the fans. It has made US$450 million, and became the 17th highest grossing movie in New Zealand for 2016 after just one week.

