Millions watched Kim Kardashian's big return to social media

By Bronte Coy

Kim Kardashian has only just come back online after a three-month hiatus. Photo / AP

Whatever Kim Kardashian does, people are watching. But the number of eyes on her big return to social media recently were truly staggering - even for her.

Last week, the reality TV star launched a well-orchestrated four-pronged comeback across her favourite sites - Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube - featuring a variety of previously unseen family photos and videos.

It was the 36-year-old's first proper online activity since taking a break after being held at gunpoint in Paris - and her followers lapped it up.


According to TMZ, sources at Snapchat claim that Kardashian's most recent videos had an eye-watering 42.8 million views.

Her Instagram numbers were pretty outstanding too - her first upload in three months attracted more than four million 'likes'.

On Twitter, where Kardashian boasts almost 50 million followers, she generated 84 million impressions in just twenty-four hours.

One thing's for sure: this Kardashian is certainly back in business.

- news.com.au

