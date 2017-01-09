Millions watched Kim Kardashian's big return to social media

By Bronte Coy

Whatever Kim Kardashian does, people are watching. But the number of eyes on her big return to social media recently were truly staggering - even for her.

Last week, the reality TV star launched a well-orchestrated four-pronged comeback across her favourite sites - Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube - featuring a variety of previously unseen family photos and videos.

It was the 36-year-old's first proper online activity since taking a break after being held at gunpoint in Paris - and her followers lapped it up.

According to TMZ, sources at Snapchat claim that Kardashian's most recent videos had an eye-watering 42.8 million views.

Her Instagram numbers were pretty outstanding too - her first upload in three months attracted more than four million 'likes'.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

On Twitter, where Kardashian boasts almost 50 million followers, she generated 84 million impressions in just twenty-four hours.

More from Spy:

• Magic gone wrong: 'I was sure I was dead'

• Carrie Fisher's ashes in oversized Prozac

One thing's for sure: this Kardashian is certainly back in business.

my son A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

- news.com.au