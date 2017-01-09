Jimmy Fallon's awkward start to Golden Globes

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards got off to an awkward start for host Jimmy Fallon thanks to a broken autocue.

Fallon was left to ad-lib on stage as he waited for a new monitor to be brought in, joking that he could "just make up the monologue".

"Already, you have your Golden Globes moment," he said as he waited for producers to fix the issue.

The late night host quickly recovered and slipped into his scripted monologue, welcoming guests to the event, saying: "This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote."