Golden Globes 2017: Full winner's list

We bring you the latest updates from the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood.
Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Foreign Language Film
Divines
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
WINNER: Elle
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
WINNER: Zootopia
Best Screenplay
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actor, Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Supporting Actress, Drama, Comedy or Miniseries/TV Movie
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Supporting Actress
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Original Song
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"Faith," Sing
"Gold," Gold
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
WINNER: "City of Stars", La La Land
Best Original Score
Moonlight
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
WINNER: La La Land
Best Supporting Actor, Drama, Comedy or Miniseries/TV Movie
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best TV Miniseries or Movie
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
WINNER: The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
WINNER: Atlanta
Best Actress, TV Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Actor, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
WINNER: Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Picture, Comedy or Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Actress, Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Actress, TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Actor, TV Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent