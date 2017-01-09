Golden Globes 2017: Full winner's list

We bring you the latest updates from the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood.

Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Foreign Language Film

Divines

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

WINNER: Elle

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

WINNER: Zootopia

Best Screenplay

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor, Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Supporting Actress, Drama, Comedy or Miniseries/TV Movie

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Supporting Actress

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Original Song

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"Faith," Sing

"Gold," Gold

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

WINNER: "City of Stars", La La Land

Best Original Score

Moonlight

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

WINNER: La La Land

Best Supporting Actor, Drama, Comedy or Miniseries/TV Movie

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

WINNER: The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

WINNER: Atlanta

Best Actress, TV Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Actor, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

WINNER: Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actress, Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Actress, TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Actor, TV Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

- NZ Herald