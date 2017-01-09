Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tie the knot during their New Year's Eve party?

By Karishma Sarkari

They showed the world just how in love they were as they rang in 2017 with a passionate kiss.

But it seems Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might have been celebrating more than the New Year.

According to an NW insider, the couple decided to secretly wed at their New Year's Eve party, while all of their families were in San Diego for the holidays, Daily Mail reports.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

"It was all extremely last-minute,' the source told the magazine, who added that family were told just hours before the wedding took place.

"Liam's entire family flew over for the holidays and the Cyrus family were in town too. It just seemed like a no-brainer to do it while everyone was together," they noted.

On the night, Miley posted a photo with the hash-tag "in laws", featuring Liam and Chris's mum, Leonie Hemsworth, with her mum, Tish Cyrus, and with Elsa Pataky's mum Cristina Pataky Medianu.

The couple reportedly wrote their own vows for the ceremony, confessing that they were each other's soulmates.

Continued below.

Related Content Miley Cyrus skips long lines by voting from her car What Miley Cyrus really thinks about her engagement ring Miley Cyrus heads to Virginia to campaign for Clinton

It's also reported the couple are hoping to start a family soon.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the couple's representatives for comment.

Indeed, as the clock struck midnight the loved-up pair enjoyed a passionate kiss, which the popstar happily shared with fans on Instagram.

The intimate moment, caught on camera, was posted without any caption but the picture did all the talking, with over half a million likes in the first hour.

Happy new yearzzzzz from me and my mama!!!! @tishcyrus A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

Earlier in the night the 24-year-old singer shared a photo of her handsome fiancé in a cheeky Instagram post.

The snap shows the 26-year-old standing in front of Miley, hand outstretched as though he is asking her for a dance.

Liam wore shiny gold trousers and a black shirt left slightly unbuttoned to expose his muscular chest.

Miley accompanied the photo with the caption: "Sorry. My dude is HOT."

Sorry. My dude is HOT. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

The couple, who rekindled their engagement in late 2015, rang in the new year at a fancy dress party understood to be held at SeaWorld San Diego.

They were joined there by Miley's mum Tish Cyrus, as well as the Hemsworth and Pataky clans.

Chris and Luke Hemsworth were both there, as were the famous brothers' parents.

Elsa Pataky, wife to Chris, partied the night away along with her mother and sister.

In another cute snap, Miley posed for a selfie with her mother Tish Cyrus.

New Year is coming!!/ ya llega Fin de Año! @chrishemsworth A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:08pm PST

The Wrecking Ball star accessorised with rainbow stick-on diamontes and slicked back her hair with gold glitter.

In Elsa Pataky's Instagram photos, the Spanish actress posed next to her friends, including her sister-in-law Samantha Hemsworth and future sister-in-law, Miley.

More from Spy:

• Magic gone wrong: 'I was sure I was dead'

• Carrie Fisher's ashes in oversized Prozac

The singer accessorised in typical quirky style, and appeared to make a lewd gesture as she posed for the photo.

The soirée was held in the US, as Elsa and husband Chris Hemsworth are shooting a film together in New Mexico.

- Daily Mail