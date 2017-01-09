Hear Mark Hamill reading a Donald Trump tweet in the voice of the Joker

As the new year ticked over, celebrities took to social media to share their best wishes with the world for 2017 - including the new President Elect, Donald Trump.

But where Barack Obama hoped for a 2017 in which "all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams" in his end of year address, Trump's season's greeting took on a more sinister tone.

He wrote: "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Writer, actor and director Matt Oswalt saw the tweet and pointed out that Trump sounded like a villain from Batman, saying: "This sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham."

As it's wont to do on Twitter, word got back to Star Wars actor Mark Hamill who, in addition to playing Luke Skywalker in the George Lucas films, also voiced Batman character The Joker in 1992's Batman: The Animated Series and subsequent series, films and video games.

He tweeted "As soon as I figure out how to tweet soundbites, I'd LOVE to. Nobody writes better super-villain dialogue than #Trumputin!"

And with a little help from some tech-savvy Twitter fans, Hamill finally got to voice Trump's tweet as the villainous clown from Batman and the best part? He titled it "The Trumpster quote #1", suggesting there's plenty more where this came from:

- NZ Herald