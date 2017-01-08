Melbourne's King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are the final act to join Laneway 2017

Laneway has completed its line-up for 2017, today announcing the addition of Melbourne act King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

The seven-piece band have released eight albums since forming in 2010 including their award-winning 2016 release Nonagon Infinity, which picked up the Aria for best hard rock album.

But that's nothing on what they've got planned for 2017. The band recently announced they play to release a whopping five albums this year alone.

If you're not familiar with the strangely-named band, this might be your last chance to get to see them in New Zealand for some time as they're set to tour North America and Europe, and have just been named to play Coachella alongside our own Lorde and Broods.

Laneway co-promoter Mark Kneebone calls King Gizz "one of the world's best live acts".

"We're delighted that we have managed to add them to the Laneway bill. We think Albert Park will be the perfect setting to introduce New Zealanders to their legendary live show," Kneebone says.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard join the lineup already boasting names like Car Seat Headrest, Mick Jenkins, Chet Faker, Tame Impala, Young Thug and more.



Laneway takes place on Monday, January 30 at the new location of Albert Park Precinct. See the website for tickets and details.

The full Laneway Festival New Zealand line-up:



AURORA - Bob Moses - Car Seat Headrest - Clams Casino - Cut Off Your Hands - DMA'S - Fazerdaze - Flight Facilities - Floating Points (Live) - Fortunes - Glass Animals - Julia Jacklin - k2k - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Mick Jenkins - Mr. Carmack - NAO - Nick Murphy (Chet Faker) - Nikolai - Purple Pilgrims - Refused - Tame Impala - The Chills - The Veils - Tourist - Tycho - White Lung - Whitney - Young Thug - Yukon Era

