Jennifer Hudson faces abuse for appearing in video for Shell

Jennifer Hudson has faced abuse from cruel trolls after appearing in a music video campaign for Shell, the Daily Mail reports.

The singer, 35, performs a song called Best Day Of My Life alongside Pixie Lott and four other musicians, in order to promote the brand's support of clean energy.

However the Daily Star reports that the new judge of The Voice UK has been attacked by environmentalists for participating in the Make The Future campaign - with one particularly abusive user even telling her to kill herself.

Jennifer and her co-stars are seen singing against demonstrations of six different green energy resources from across the globe, to highlight the worldwide support of less damaging fuel sources for the campaign.

Yet the video, which has been watched more than 100 million times on Shell's Facebook page, has received huge backlash - with the Dreamgirls star particularly being targeted for working with the "evil" oil firm.

One user however, whose name and photo have not been verified, made a string of highly abusive posts on the video, which called for Jennifer to put "a rope round her neck" and "jump".

He continued in another comment: "Jennifer Hudson how's about you innovate some white phosphorus all over your body and roll around until your skin melts off your bones."

He also deemed her the 'scum of the earth' and suggested she 'eat a broken glass sandwich and put it on Instagram.'

Other users admitted their disappointment in the singer - with one criticising her for supporting a company "who loves f****** up the sealife/wildlife/planet" in exchange for a fee.

Another added that she had 'signed a deal with the devil' and had 'wasted her talent by selling out'.

MailOnline has contacted representatives of Jennifer Hudson for comment.



Meanwhile endless other users criticised Shell themselves, for spending money on the project rather than the global task at hand.

Additional critics slammed Shell for focusing on celebrities rather than science - with Jennifer and Pixie joined in the video by Steve Aoki, Brazilian singer Luan Santana, China's Tan WeiWei and Yemi Alade.

The abuse comes as Jennifer arrived in the UK for her judging stint on the ITV reboot of The Voice - which was met with hugely positive reviews.

She spoke of her excitement about her return to England before the show kicked off, gushing: "I've always had such amazing fans here so my experiences here have always been amazing. It's great to be here for a longer stay."

Fans flocked to Twitter to praise her appearance on the series, with one calling her voice "amazing" while another claimed she "came in & bossed".

