Boston-based singer to speak, perform at United Nations

BOSTON (AP) " A Boston-based singer is bound for the world stage this week with an appearance at the United Nations.

Heather Schmid is scheduled to speak and perform "Unity Song" as part of an annual conference on cultural diplomacy being held at U.N. headquarters in New York.

Schmid is a soprano and a classically trained opera singer whose work is infused with pop influences.

The Boston University graduate spent several years touring Pakistan and has worked and performed with numerous Pakistani musicians.

Schmid says: "At a time when our country is so divided, music can be a uniting force."

She performs Wednesday at the U.N.